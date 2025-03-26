iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.