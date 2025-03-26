Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 2,217 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tesla by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 115,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,194,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $287.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.20 billion, a PE ratio of 141.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day moving average is $322.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

