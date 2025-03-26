Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 94,672 shares.The stock last traded at $47.52 and had previously closed at $47.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 92,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

