Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 94,672 shares.The stock last traded at $47.52 and had previously closed at $47.79.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF
About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF
The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.