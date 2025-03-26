Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.41. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 55,323,540 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

