Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.41. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 55,323,540 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
