Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.41. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 55,323,540 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

