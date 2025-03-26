Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 14.8% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.85 ($0.79). Approximately 2,599,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,954,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

EVOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.63. The firm has a market cap of £267.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

