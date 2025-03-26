Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton Sells 5,479 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $53,639.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,917.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Leonard Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bioventus alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 6,498 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $66,214.62.

Bioventus Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BVS opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $772.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 388,174 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 282,341 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bioventus in the third quarter worth $3,092,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 246,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bioventus by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 189,216 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BVS

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.