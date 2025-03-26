GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Up 16.4% – Time to Buy?

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) was up 16.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 40,195,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 27,195,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).

GSTechnologies Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.48.

About GSTechnologies

(Get Free Report)

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.