Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 22112524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
