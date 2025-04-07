Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 22112524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 491.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

