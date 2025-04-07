Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 4384432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.26%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 127.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 739,506 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 468,696 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 422,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 268,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

