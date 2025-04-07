Hoppy (HOPPY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Hoppy has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Hoppy token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoppy has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $2.98 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hoppy

Hoppy’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00001871 USD and is down -21.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,090,328.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

