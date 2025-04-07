DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0117

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $471,630.99 and approximately $1.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001264 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236,125.09 or 3.00567139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

