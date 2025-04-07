Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 770321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

