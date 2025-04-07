Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $129.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Blackstone traded as low as $115.66 and last traded at $122.75, with a volume of 4976167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.04.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $239,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,577,000 after purchasing an additional 835,170 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.68%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

