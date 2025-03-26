Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 286,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 63,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$84.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

