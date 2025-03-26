Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 407,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 133,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About Pelangio Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.