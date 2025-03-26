HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading 3% Higher – Time to Buy?

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.30 and last traded at $144.64. Approximately 61,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 132,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

HCI Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

HCI Group quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in HCI Group by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group



HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

