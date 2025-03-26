Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Telos (TLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telos (NASDAQ: TLS):

3/12/2025 – Telos had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/11/2025 – Telos had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Telos had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $3.50 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Telos had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Telos Stock Down 6.3 %

TLS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 135,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,445. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Telos by 23.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 496,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 186,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Telos by 27.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 198,676 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

