Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Telos (TLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telos (NASDAQ: TLS):
- 3/12/2025 – Telos had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 3/11/2025 – Telos had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Telos had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $3.50 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Telos had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Telos Stock Down 6.3 %
TLS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 135,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,445. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.03.
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.
