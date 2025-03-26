Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 1486287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

The stock has a market cap of $842.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 111,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 115,351 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

