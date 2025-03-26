NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 80,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 682,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NPK International in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $527.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NPK International news, Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of NPK International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,944.06. This trade represents a 4.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

