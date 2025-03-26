Beldex Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $512.73 million and $3.90 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,009.67 or 0.02320643 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000842 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00025426 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00007808 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00003432 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00007070 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00005657 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000238 BTC.
About Beldex
BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,932,614,141 coins and its circulating supply is 6,914,594,141 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
