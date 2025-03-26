International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 28,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.11.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. Analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
