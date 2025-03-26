Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 512,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Farmmi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 17,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmmi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of Farmmi as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

