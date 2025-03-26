Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $342.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.05 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

