CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.74

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 28.9% increase from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON CHI traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103 ($1.33). 36,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 0.75. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.
CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile
The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.
