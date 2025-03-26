CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.74

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 28.9% increase from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON CHI traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103 ($1.33). 36,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 0.75. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile

CT UK High Income Trust PLC aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the opportunity for Trust growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities and equity-related securities of companies across the market capitalisation spectrum.

The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

