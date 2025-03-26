Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Decreases By 85.3%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
