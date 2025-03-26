Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Decreases By 85.3%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

