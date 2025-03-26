Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Increases By 1,600.0%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,519. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Novozymes A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.17. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

