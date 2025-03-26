Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $358.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

