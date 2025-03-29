CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 2,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.44.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberAgent, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

