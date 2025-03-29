Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €11.36 ($12.34) and last traded at €11.36 ($12.35). Approximately 960,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.82 ($12.84).

Aixtron Trading Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

