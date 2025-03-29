Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in March

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Core One Labs Price Performance
CLABF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
Core One Labs Company Profile
