Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHKR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,219. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 64.37% and a return on equity of 42.41%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.