United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $59.48 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $59,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviso Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 113,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

