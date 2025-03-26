holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $9,801.79 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.95 or 0.02336809 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00025641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00007963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000241 BTC.

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,781,922 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,781,922 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0015165 USD and is up 7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,723.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

