Africa Oil Corp. (TSE:AOI) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Africa Oil Corp. (TSE:AOI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

Africa Oil stock opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.94. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of C$1.71 and a 1-year high of C$2.61.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Africa Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Africa Oil

(Get Free Report)

Africa Oil Corp is an international oil and gas exploration company. It is an exploration stage enterprise that participates in oil and gas projects located in emerging markets, in sub-Saharan Africa. The company operates in the business segment of international oil and gas exploration, and geographically, it operates in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.