Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $81,118.40 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $71.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.