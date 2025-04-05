Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $81,118.40 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Etsy Stock Performance
Shares of ETSY stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $71.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Etsy
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.