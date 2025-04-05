Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 511.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 366.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 4.5 %
SCHA stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.