iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 601,720 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 114,345 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,715,000 after buying an additional 94,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,370,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

ACWI stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.