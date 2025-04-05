Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 45,058 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 908,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Visteon were worth $80,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Visteon by 89.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Visteon by 25.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Visteon by 145.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

VC opened at $72.34 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

