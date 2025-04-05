Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $150.96 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.71.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

