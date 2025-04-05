Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 187.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 11.9 %

VRT stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

