Huntington National Bank Sells 90 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Everest Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $337.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.75. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $327.37 and a twelve month high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

