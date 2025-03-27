Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for about 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

