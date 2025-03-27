WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 95,299 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3,241.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,299 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.