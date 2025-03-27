Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $40.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

