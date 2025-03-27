AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 104,645 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 160,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.27 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

