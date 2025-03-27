AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.19 Million in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

