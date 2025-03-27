Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,805 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 907,467 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. accounts for about 1.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305,826 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $308,616,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 278,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.4 %

FNB opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

