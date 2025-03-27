iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IVV opened at $571.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.53. The firm has a market cap of $550.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.