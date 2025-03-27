iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
IVV opened at $571.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.53. The firm has a market cap of $550.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
