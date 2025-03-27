Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 0.6 %

MURGY opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.80.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.