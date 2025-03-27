Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New $198,000 Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 52.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 334.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 target price on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

